The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State says it has seized 45,000 litres of adulterated diesel and arrested five suspects.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Pedro Awili, who made the disclosure while parading the suspects before journalists on Monday in Akure, the state capital said the command also seized 3,680 litres of adulterated kerosene between June 1 and June 9.

“On June 9, 2018, my men, through a tip off, arrested three suspects with a tanker loaded with the 45,000 litres of adulterated AGO (diesel).

“They claimed the product was loaded from Akwa Ibom but we have information that the product, which was illegally refined, was loaded from Warri.

“Also, on June 1, 2018, we arrested one suspect with a truck laden with 2,640 litres of improperly refined DPK (kerosine) in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

“In the same vein, on June 8, 2018, we also arrested two other suspects with two vehicles, one Golf car and Toyota Avensis, with 1,040 litres of adulterated DPK.

“These are the people who deal in buying and selling of fake and adulterated petroleum products in the creek of Igbokokda.

“They transport the product through Irele and sell to unsuspecting members of the public.

“Those arrested are going to face the law. We will charge them to court after investigation and the law will take its course,” he said.

Mr Awili, who warned those involved in sharp practices to desist, said the state would no longer be safe for them.

He also counselled members of the public to be cautious in the kind of kerosene they buy, urging them to patronise only approved filling stations.