NSCDC rescue two ‘phone thieves’ from lynching mob in Ilorin

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State, have rescued two suspected phone thieves from being lynched by an irate mob.

In a statement by the NSCDC spokesman in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the suspects, Yusuf Aboderin, (32)and Mustapha Fatai, (28) made attempts to steal a phone belonging to one Olatunji Akibu, who boarded the same minibus locally known as Korope with them from Oja to Olunlade in Ilorin metropolis.

He said, ”Luck ran out of the two as they attempted to steal the phone of the complainant who raised alarm which attracted passers-by and resulted in the beating of the two suspects before the timely arrival of our patrol team who rescued them from the mob.’’

Babawale disclosed that the two suspects who claimed to be surveyor and bricklayer respectively, have confessed to having made an attempt to steal the phone but blamed it on the handwork of the devil.