The Bayelsa Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it is investigating reports of alleged defilement of two minors in Nembe enclave of the state.

The NSCDC personnel deployed for surveillance duties in the creeks of Nembe, allegedly lured the underaged sisters at separate times in February to his apartment in Nembe-Bassambiri community where he allegedly defiled them.

The victims of the alleged defilement are two sisters age 10 and 12.

Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, Bayelsa Commandant of NSCDC said the Command is taking the allegations seriously as it negates the duties of the NSCDC which include protection of minors from sexual abuse.

According to her, the incident was first reported to the Nembe Police Division where the incident took place.

She said that the Command was handling the investigation with the Police as well as its internal probe by NSCDC disciplinary committee.





She said that the Command had instituted an investigation into the reports and assured that if found culpable, the NSCDC official would be dealt with in accordance with the NSCDC’s rules and be made to face full wrath of the law.

She said that the Command has zero-tolerance for indiscipline amongst its fold and would spare no effort to get to the bottom o the matter and make its findings public.

“The Corps is on top of the matter and if the information is found to be correct about the alleged crime the suspect will face sanctions and the law will take its course.

“The report is being handled appropriately with utmost professionalism and if it is true, disciplinary measures will be meted out and outcome will be seen shortly. It is part of our mandate to protect children and we cannot work against that,” she said.