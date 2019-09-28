<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday arrested a woman who hawks Naira notes.

Oluchi Faith Imo was arrested by officials of NSCDC in a combined operation with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Commandant of NSCDC, Anambra State command, Mr David Bille, said the arrest was aimed at forestalling illicit sales of the country’s currency notes.

“The clampdown on the naira vendors and sellers is hinged on the CBN’s Act, Sections 20 and 21 that makes it a punishable offense for any individual or group of people to hawk, sale or otherwise trade in the naira notes, coins or any note issued by the CBN,” Bille said.

He explained that the suspect, aged 20 years, was arrested by his personnel with various denominations of naira around Dike Motor Park, Awka on Friday September 27.

“A total sum of N398,500.00 consisting of various denominations were recovered from the suspect where she displayed the money waiting for customers. We have commenced full Investigations into the matter to ascertain the source of the naira notes and once we are through, the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

Bille added that NSCDC and the CBN would continue the clampdown on the perpetrators of this offence, which according to him is punishable under the CBN Act 2007 and carries not less than six months jail term or fine of not less than N50,000 or both.

He said: ”Acts of spraying the naira notes at occasions, soiling and writing on the naira, squeezing the naira, as well as hawking and selling of the country’s currency notes, are abuses of the naira and are punishable by law.”

He used the opportunity to appeal to the general public to desist from these acts of abuse of the naira, noting that our currency is one of the symbols of our national identity.