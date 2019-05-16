<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tersoo Chia, a 36-year-old personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Gboko Command, was on Thursday arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi for allegedly robbing a man of his handset and the sum of 30,000 naira.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Kansho, told the court that the case was transferred from ‘A’ Division Police Station, Gboko to the State CIID, Makurdi on April 1, via a letter dated March 23.

According to the letter, one Asemadoo Aor of General Hospital Quarters, Gboko, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Gboko on Feb. 11.

Aor told the police that he was in his house on Feb. 6 when the accused person and two others (names unknown and still at large) armed with guns and knife robbed him of his Techno handset (value not stated) and the sum of 30,000 naira.

Kansho said the accused person was arrested during police investigation, while others were still at large.

The prosecution disclosed that their offences contravened Sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004.

When the case came up for mention, plea was not taken for lack of jurisdiction of the court.

However, counsel to the accused person, Mr A. Amoomo applied for his bail, telling the court that the accused person was sick with liver problem and needed proper medical care.

He opposed the bail application, arguing that the accused person’s offence was capital in nature and not ordinarily bailable.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim, however, discountenanced the argument of the prosecution for want of merit and granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in the same amount.

Ajim adjourned the matter to June 6,for further mention.