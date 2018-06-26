The Sokoto State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 12 suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising four local government areas in the state.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, made the disclosure to journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday.

He said three of the suspected kidnappers were arrested on Friday, while others were apprehended during the weekend as a result of the swift intervention of the officers of the command.

Dutsinma said the suspected kidnappers had written letters to six well-to-do men in Gidan Walo village in Tureta Local Government Area of the state demanding N12 million payment.

He explained that the kidnappers also threatened to kidnap the head of the respective families if they failed to remit the money.

According to him, the frightened families had already gathered and given N2 million to the kidnappers before the command got the information.

“The NSCDC acted promptly in collaboration with local vigilante members and arrested the suspects through intelligence.

“In fact, all the suspects have confessed to the crime along with other crimes perpetrated in various communities in Isa, Sabon-birni, Tureta, Raba Local Government Areas and neighbouring towns in Zamfara State,” he said.

He disclosed that seven locally made guns, charms and other weapons were recovered from the hoodlums.

Dutsinma further said investigation was ongoing with a view to recovering other weapons being used by the criminals.

He described “Operation Harmony” being jointly conducted by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), police, NSCDC and the Nigerian Army in Sokoto State as a success.

“We have recorded modest success since the commencement of Operation Harmony, as many rustled cattle had been returned to the owners, coupled with massive reduction in cases of cattle rustling, armed robbery and kidnapping in the state,” Dutsinma stated.

The commandant commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal, District Head of Tsamiya, Justice Ladan Tsamiya (rtd), members of the local vigilante groups and communities in the state for their efforts in fighting crime.

The suspected kidnappers include Malam Sharu-Tureta, Bello Harande, Dandare Maiwanki, Abubakar Mairuwa, Muhammad Bello and Lawalli Oro-Dusudu.

Others were DanAli Kura-Bela, DanShehu Jankwakware, Umaru Dudun-Ladan, Buban Majo, Buban Sarkin Fulani and Farida Sarkin Fulani.