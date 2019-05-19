<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has intercepted over 25,000 liters of suspected adulterated petroleum products at a filling station at Amawbia, Awka South Council Area of Anambra State.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Mrs Obiageli Obiajulu, made disclosed this at Amawbia while addressing journalists at the filling station where the vehicle was confiscated.

She said the fake products were carried in an articulated vehicle carefully constructed and hidden under the main tank for the illicit business activities before they were caught offloading diesel at the filling station.

According to Obiajulu, the vehicle was impounded while the suspects escaped on sighting NSCDC officials, adding that the illegal product was covered with saw dust to disguise their activities.

She frowned at the management of the filling station for patronizing adulterated petroleum products from unlicensed vehicle, saying the recovered exhibit would assist the Agency in its investigations that would lead to the arrest of the truck driver and other accomplices.

She commended the Anti–Pipeline Vandalism and Petroleum Product Adulteration (IPMAN) for continuous their support which led to the apprehension of the truck.

National Coordinator of IPMAM, Prince Nixon Udoka-Ahanonu, said the development would serve as deterrent to others who indulge in such act of pipeline vandalism, assuring of the association continueous efforts to getting rid of bad eggs.

Exhibits recovered by the men of NSCDC were a pumping machine, a large number of pipes, over 25,000 liters of drums, 100 bags of saw dust, among others.