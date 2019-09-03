<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated a 30-man special Agro-allied Rangers Squad to tackle herders/farmers clashes in the state.

Mr Makinde Ayinla, State Commandant of the Corps announced this while inaugurating the squad on Tuesday in Benin.

According to him, the country is faced by the challenges of farmers/herders clash on the one hand and kidnapping/banditry attack on the other hand.

He said that the NSCDC as a primary security agency in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture decided to train some of its personnel.

“Edo command is today inaugurating a 30-man specially trained agro-allied rangers squad who just finished training in Katsina.

“This specially trained squad has been prepared with tools and machines that will ensure professionalism in the discharge of their mandate.

“The clashes have hindered government’s efforts to enhance diversification of the economy through investments in agricultural sector,’’ he said.

Ayinla urged the rangers to be diligent and proactive in the discharge of their duties.

“I implore the Agro-allied rangers’ squad to be diligent and proactive in their service while being assertive and incorruptible in carrying out their duties.

“You are to remain conscientious to duty in spite of the risk, operate with high level of professionalism and patriotism as mediocre performance will not be tolerated.

“You have been trained mentally and physically for this task, always bear in mind that as an internal security agency we have the mandate to prevent crisis and eliminate threats before they escalate,” he said.

Mr Kayode Eniolorunda, State Comptroller of Immigration urged the rangers to display utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Brig.-Gen. Greg Omorogbe, Commander, 4 Brigade, Benin also advised the rangers to be disciplined as they have been specially chosen to ensure peace between farmers and herders.

In his remarks, Edo Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Mahmah Sosan, promised to continue to work with security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence between farmers and its members.