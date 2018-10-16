



The Kaduna State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Tuesday said it had foiled an attempt to vandalise oil pipeline in the state.

A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, Mr Orndiir Terzungwe, said the operatives of the anti vandalism unit chased away the suspected vandals on Oct. 13, while on routine patrol.

He said that the suspects, who were attempting to burst crude oil pipeline located at Juji, Chikun Local Government of the state, escaped leaving behind a fuel truck registered Kano AH 535 KUR.

Terzungwe said the truck had been impounded together with two rolls of hose pipes, a generating set, hammer, punching rod and hoe.

According to him, the state Commandant, Alhaji Modu Bunu, has commended the operatives and residents that provided useful information and called for more cooperation.

“Bunu had directed a full investigation into the matter and reiterated that appropriate sanctions will be applied on the owners of the impounded vehicle.

“The commandant also urged owners of the truck to come forward, and charged criminal elements in the state to either desist from the act or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when arrested.”