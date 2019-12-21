<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has deployed its operatives to major fashpoints and dark spots in major towns and cities in the state to beef up security during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Mr Nnamdi Nwannukwu, the state Commandant of the corps, said this on Friday, while briefing newsmen in Umuahia on plans by the command to enhance security and ensure crime-free celebrations.

Nwannukwu said: “It is majorly our mandate to protect lives and properties of government and residents and maintain peace and order in the system.

“From our operational order, we have made adequate deployment of our men with the charge to provide a secure environment for hitch-free celbrations.”

He said that the command had identified the existing flashpoints in different parts of the state through its intelligence gathering and had mounted intense and increased surveillance in those areas.

The commandant said that he had given a marching order to his men “to increase patrols in the three senatorial districts of the state” to checkmate the activities of hoodlums, wishing to wreak havoc during the Yuletide.

He said that he aslo ordered his operatives to double their surveillance activities in and around the marked blackspots, event centres and other key places, including worship centres, markets and malls usually prone to attacks.

He said that the command’s tactical teams, counter-terrorism units and rapid response teams “have been fully mobilised and put on yellow alert to spear nobody or group, whose activites are considered inimical to the peace of the state.”

Nwannukwu further spoke on the activities of the command during the year, saying that the corps made 48 arrests with 23 convictions, while some cases were still pending in court.

He also listed the command’s achievements to include the training of the corps personnel in light weapon handling, development of the command’s permanent site and relocation of its operations and personnel out from a rented apartment.

The commandant also expressed delight over the prevailing peace and harmony between the farmers and herders in the state under his watch.

He said that the command created a forum where issues and conflicts between herders and farmers were usually resolved.

He said that the initiative helped to foster harmonious coexistence between the two groups and also put an end to violent attacks in the state.