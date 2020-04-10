<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau Command, said it had deployed 2,000 personnel to ensure total compliance with lockdown directive by the state government.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Mr Tanimola Obasa, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Jos.

Newsmen report that Gov. Simon Lalong had declared a 7-day lockdown to enable government fumigate public arena as a measure of combatting the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Newsmen also report that the governor had on Friday flagged off the commencement of the fumigation at the terminus market in Jos.





Obasa said that the deployment is to ensure total compliance with government directives.

“We have deployed 2, 000 men across the state to ensure total compliance with the lockdown directives of the government,” he said.

The PRO called on residents of the state to comply with directives, adding that anyone caught violating it would be prosecuted.

He also called on the people of the state to be law abiding.

“We call on the people to be law abiding and stay safe at home.

“Anyone caught violating government directives will face the full wrath of the law,” he said