The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 20 armed operatives to protect Alau Dam, near Maidugiri after an attack on the facility on Aug. 18 by the terror group, Boko Haram.

The dam in Alu community on the outskirts of Maiduguri, was bombarded by the insurgents, who damaged the dam’s embarkment, preventing water from flowing over.

The Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the deployment of the operatives in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Friday.

Abdullahi said that a team of soldiers and policemen were also deployed, noting that the NSCDC operatives were meant to complement the soldiers and policemen.

“The troops would protect workers of the Chad Basin Development Authority, currently repairing the damaged facility,” the commandant said.

The NSCDC had previously deployed more than 1,500 operatives to beef up security around some vital facilities in liberated communities in the 27 local government areas in Borno.

Nigeria’s expansive northeast has been at the receiving end of a decade-long deadly insurgency that has left thousands dead and millions of residents displaced.

Boko Haram which claims alliance with the Islamic State is fighting to enthrone a strict Islamic code in Nigeria’s north.