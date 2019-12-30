<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau Command, has commended residents of Jos-Bukuru metropolis for conducting themselves peacefully during the Christmas festival.

Obasa Tanimu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made the commendation in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Tanimu said the command recorded a peaceful celebration within the metropolis and commended the residents for their cooperation during the festive period.

He urged them to sustain the gesture and desist from indulging in nefarious activities capable of jeopardising the peace being enjoyed in the state.

He, however, said that some suspected hoodlums tried to disrupt the peace at Apata and Jenta areas in Jos North metropolis, but that the attempt was foiled by security operatives.

The spokesman said the command had deployed its officers and men to work with other security agencies in the state to ensure a peaceful New Year celebration.

He called on parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from any act that could breach the peace.

He also urged residents to go about their legitimate businesses and report any suspicious movements by groups or individuals to NSCDC or other security agencies.