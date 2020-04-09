<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has cautioned gas dealers against situating their plants in residential areas.

The Commander Area C, Kafanchan, Efere Joseph, gave the warning on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Kafanchan.

Joseph said that locating gas plants in residential areas was a recipe for disaster as there could be an explosion as was the case in Kaduna recently.

“There have been complaints about gas dealing within Kafanchan and it is our duty to ensure that people live within a confined and safe environment.

“Installing gas plants within a residential environment is a disaster in the making and that is why we always call on dealers to always ensure that they locate their plants away from where people reside.





“Through the help of our disaster management team, we will ensure that gas stations operating where people are living are evacuated,” he added.

He noted that the authorities in Kafanchan were working with the NSCDC to constitute a task force to checkmate the activities of gas dealers.

“We have discussed with the management of the council area and have promised to give the gas dealers a site along Madakiya road to relocate their businesses there.

“The Chairman promised to constitute a task force, which we will be part of to enforce total compliance,” he said.

He called on people of the area to play their own part by not patronising roadside gas sellers or those operating within residential areas.