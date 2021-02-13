



Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia State Command have reportedly arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the vandalism, sales and receiving of government properties.

Speaking to journalists at the Command Headquarters in Umuahia North Local Government Area, the State Commandant, Mr. Vincent Ogu disclosed that suspects were arrested through a credible tip-off.

Ogu stated that the suspects upon interrogation, the two suspects who were arrested at Ekenobizi, Umuokpara in Umuahia South LGA by the officers of the Anti-Vandalism unit of the command gave their names as Friday Nwosu, (42) Buyer and Sunday Boniface (38) Driver.

“Recently, the command has intensified surveillance on the activities of “Scrap Dealers” in the State.

“We are aware that for vandals to remain in business, there must be willing buyers hence, our target is to cut the supply chain and thereby make the business of vandalism of public and private properties less attractive.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that some of the vandalized items loaded in a truck with Registration number UMA244YW, bear inscriptions such as IMP/PPD/150 suggesting that some of the vandalized items may belong to Imo State Government.

“These items were concealed inside the truck and covered with scraps to beat security. Our intelligence network has been expanded to ensure that the other suspects who are at large are apprehended to face persecution.”





The Abia State Commandant who praised his men for their brevity, swift response and professionalism which made this arrest possible said; “Let me reiterate that we are fully committed and prepared to carry out the Zero Tolerance Directives of the Ag. Commandant General; Hilary Kelechi Madu against all forms of Vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructures of Government as well as mediate between Farmers and Herders to bring an end to the frequent clashes between the two.”

Meanwhile, the Abia NSCDC Boss seized the opportunity to inform the journalists of the recent convictions secured by the command which according to him is expected to serves as a boost to the command’s resolve to win the war against all forms of illegal dealings on petroleum products. In his words,

“Gentlemen of the press, precisely on Thursday 21st January 2021, the Command secured two (2) convictions from the Federal High Court Umuahia in cases with Charge Numbers FHC/UM/CR/65/2020 and FHC/UM/CS/01/2021.

“Following this development, a truck and a passenger car used in the illegal conveyance of the petroleum products have been forfeited to the “Federal Government of Nigeria.

“For us, it is a great breakthrough and I equally use this medium to thank the Judiciary for their support in this all-important fight and together we will build a nation of our dream.”

Ogu assured the public that the suspects upon conclusion of investigations shall be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for proper prosecution.

He further said that it is high time the activities of scrap dealers were closely monitored and regulated with legislation to ensure that they do not constitute a threat to the Nation’s infrastructural drive.

He equally called on the general public to be vigilant and report every suspicious movement within their area to security agencies.