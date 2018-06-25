The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State has arrested a vandal who specialises in stealing oil from transformer substations in Minna.

While addressing journalists over the weekend, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Philip Ayuba, said the incident occurred on June 20, 2018 at about 11:45pm.

According to Ayuba: “We arrested the suspect in connection with the vandalising of Zarumai injection substation in Minna metropolis in possession of jerry cans filled with transformer oil.

“However, Ibrahim and his accomplice by name Ibrahim Nuhu, who is currently at large, are both staff of a private security outfit saddled with the responsibility of protecting the substation.”

Ayuba added that the arrested suspect collaborated with the second suspect to siphon the transformer oil from the transformer.

He said: “Upon interrogation, the suspect who earlier denied being involved in the act, but when he was brought to the office, the second accomplice (Ibrahim Nuhu) called him on his phone at about 01:45am, he was told what to say but he refused to comply.

“Nuhu, who is still at large, asked him what the situation at the substation was, but he only replied him that he should report back because there is problem, indicating that he was actually involved in vandalising the Zarumai injection substation.

“Also, upon interrogation and visitation to the scene of the crime, it was discovered that transformer oil from other transformers had been tempered with.”

Ayuba told our correspondent that the transformer was bought by the state government and handed over to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company so as to stop the perpetual darkness being experienced in the state.

The officials of AEDC are putting together all measures to ensure that the oil that was drained from the transformer is replaced immediately so as to avoid collateral damage to the transformer, he said.

The State Commandant said the Corps will not relent in his efforts on all sorts of vandalism in the state as the state government is making sure that power to the state is improved.

He added: “Upon the conclusion of the investigation the suspect will definitely be prosecuted.”