<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State, have apprehended a suspected motorcycle thief, Bala Saidu, in Kuta Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The 25-year-old allegedly snatched a motorcycle from one Alhaji Uba in January 2019.

The state Commandant, Philip Ayuba, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying the suspect was caught with a motorcycle belonging to Uba.

Ayuba said luck ran out on Saidu when the operatives apprehended him in Kuta and recovered the stolen motorcycle, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.