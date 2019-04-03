<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State have arrested four persons for being in possession of adulterated petroleum products.

Mrs. Obiageli Obiajulu, the state commandant of NSCDC, disclosed yesterday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Awka.

Obiajulu gave the names of two of the suspects as Ifeanyi Chukwu (driver) and Ali Okwudilichukwu, the conductor, adding that the other two have been granted bail.

She said the four were arrested with a mini bus marked Kano: TRN 44XQ at Ihiala area of the state following a tip off.

She said: “The suspects were caught carrying 3, 500 litres of adulterated petroleum products.

“At the time of the arrest, the suspects were four, but our investigations revealed the two out of the four were being given ride by the driver.

“We granted these two bail because keeping them in custody having uncovered the reason why they were arrested violates human rights which the command is against,” she said.

Obiajulu further said that the command also arrested a truck with registration number Abuja BUR 748AX carrying 1, 655 litres of adulterated petroleum product on March 21.

She noted that the truck caught at Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area covered the illegal product with many cartons of milk.

She added that her men also arrested another truck with registration number Anambra ATN 996ZK at Uga, Aguata local council area with 25, 000 litres of adulterated petroleum product.

She said though the vehicle was impounded, the suspects escaped on sighting NSCDC officials.

Obiajulu commended Anambra State government for its support to her office, and promised criminal elements in the state of tough time ahead.