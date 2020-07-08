



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it arrested two suspected petroleum pipeline vandals at Kilometre 197 in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

CSP Danny Iwuchukwu, Spokesman of the command in the state, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

Iwuchukwu said that the suspects (names withheld) were allegedly caught vandalising NNPC transportation pipeline at Akpugo in Eziokwe Community on June 26.

According to him, the suspects were arrested on intelligence report about 4.00 a.m.

The spokesman said that the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included a shovel, an axe and one red plier.





He said that four jerry cans, ranging from 25 to 40 litres filled with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), were also recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects were arrested at the point where they were scooping the petroleum product from the vandalised NNPC pipeline.

“Although the suspects were about 10 in number, doing the scooping when our operative arrived the scene, only two were apprehended while escaped,’’ he said.

He said that during investigation, NSCDC operatives were led to the home of one of the suspects, where a drum filled with PMS was recovered.

Iwuchukwu said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and assisting NSCDC operatives to track their fleeing members.