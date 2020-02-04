<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Jigawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested a forty-year-old school teacher, Yusuf Ali for allegedly raping his own sister.

Spokesman of the command, SC Adamu Shehu confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the suspect, a half brother of the victim and primary school teacher in Kaugama local government area of Jigawa state was arrested on Sunday, 02/03/20 at around 2300hrs while attempting to rape his 15-year-old paternal sister.

The NSCDC spokesman explained that the suspect was arrested by personnel of Hisbah Group and handed over to the NSCDC Divisional Office in Gumel local government for further investigation and prosecution.





Shehu said in the cause of investigation, the victim revealed that her brother raped her three times in her room at different occasions.

He said the victim was taken to Gumel General Hospital for Pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) tests to ascertain her health status.

“She earlier said she did not know who raped her because it was at night and in the darkness and was afraid to scream until the third time when she felt it was unbearable for her so she screamed for help and her parents came to her rescue,” he said.

He said the suspect is a married man with three children confessed to have committed the crime and attributed it to the handwork of the devil

The suspect was taken to a magistrate court in Gumel for alleged incest and rape which contravene the laws of the land.