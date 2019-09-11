<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A man alleged to have severally sexually abused his own daughter has been arrested by the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The man, 46, identified as Mr Chinedu Ifeleka, was accused of sexually abusing his 14-year-old daughter, one Miss Ifeleka in their home in Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

Addressing journalists on the arrest, the Commandant of the Lagos State Command of the NSCDC, Prince Otoibhi Cyprian, lamented that Mr. Ifeleka instead of playing his fatherly role had decided to cause his wife and daughter emotional trauma.

He said: “This is not just indiscipline and child abuse but also a crime against humanity that must be condemned by all and punished by the appropriate government establishment saddled with the responsibility of protecting the girl-child right.

“According to the act of 2003 establishing the NSCDC, anti-vandalism, protection of government critical assets, protection of lives and properties is at the heart of the corps. Hence priority attention must be paid to this law.”

The NSCDC revealed that the suspect started abusing his daughter in 2016 when she was 11 years old, adding that the incidence happened to the daughter twice while she was 11 years old.

“The daughter said she reported to her mother but no action was taken,” the corps said.

The daughter, according to NSCDC, said her father sexually abuse her again on Aug.9 same year while her mother was away at her paternal grandmother’s place.

“The daughter said her father woke her up at about 2:25 a.m to start touching her inappropriately after which he had carnal knowledge of her,” the corps said.

NSCDC said the suspect, Chinedu, in his statement admitted committing the crime but, insisted that he had carnal knowledge of her daughter once.

“The victim’s mother, Mrs Florence Ifeleka in her statement said she was scared to report the incidence because her husband threatened to deal with her ruthlessly if she did,” NSCDC said.

The Lagos State Commandant of the NSCDC while presenting the suspects to newsmen said “the suspect will face the full wrath of the law as he would be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.”

He further said that the act was a heinous crime and all perpetrators of such, when caught would be made to pay dearly.

Reiterating the corps mandate of protection of critical infrastructure as well as protection of lives and property, the commandant said the corps would not rest on its oars in ensuring a crime-free Lagos.

“I enjoined the populace to avail the corps and other security agencies with necessary intelligent information to rid the state of all forms of crimes,” Otoibhi said.