



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested no fewer than fifteen commercial sex workers in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the commercial sex workers were arrested by the Oyo State command of NSCDC at three separate operations.

It was further gathered that eight of the commercial sex workers were arrested on Monday, two were arrested on Wednesday, while about five were arrested on Friday.

It was learnt on Sunday that the arrest of the commercial sex workers, also known as “Olosho” was as a result of a complaint by owner of a club located at Bodija area of Ibadan.

The owner of the club had complained to NSCDC that the “Olosho” who are staying outside were ‘killing the business’ for the ones inside that paid.

NSCDC officials swung into action and began a clampdown on the “Olosho” who were staying outside. In the three operations and fifteen of the them were arrested.

An official of NSCDC who claimed anonymity disclosed on Sunday that those arrested on Monday and Wednesday had been released.

According to him, “The owner of Platinum Arena reported them to the Command of NSCDC that those staying outside were killing the business for the ones inside that paid.”





“I am sure those who were arrested on Monday late hour were released after the Imam and Chaplain of the Command preached for them. They were eight on that day. Another two on Wednesday and were released after the two men of God preached to them.”

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC in the state, Mr. Olusegun Oluwole, when contacted confirmed their arrest.

Oluwole, however, noted that the commercial sex workers were arrested following petition from the community that the commercial sex workers were constituting nuisance in the area.

“We received a petition from members of that community that they were constituting nuisance in their area. Our duty is to maintain law and order. They are constituting nuisance as armed robbers use them as shield to carry out their nefarious activities.

“That location use to be congested with traffic when they are soliciting for customers. People’s bags and valuable items have been snatched from them at that location. Hence the need to restore sanity to the area. Those arrested were cautioned, counseled and released, the Christian among them were counseled by a social worker and command chaplain, while the Muslim were counseled by a social worker and command Imam.”