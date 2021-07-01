NSCDC arrests five for ‘adulteration’ of petroleum products

The operatives of Anti Vandalism unit of the National Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) Anambra State Command, has arrested five suspects involved in unlawful dealings in petroleum products.

The products are suspected to be adulterated Automative Gas Oil (AGO) and Petroleum products without lawful licence.

The vandals, all males, were arrested on June 30 at between 6.30 am and 5.30pm.

According to a release issued by the public relations officer of the Command Okadigbo Edwin, the anti-vandalism operatives arrested among them: Ebuka Kalu aged 27 years and Ogbonna Solomon aged 29 years from Obodoukwu in Ogbaru local council, and Iweka road Onitsha.

They were arrested at Ihiala while conveying the products concealed in sack bags in a white Hiarce bus.

When interrogated, they could not produce any document authorizing their dealings in Petroleum products.

The same day at about 5.30pm, following a tip off the Anti-Vandalism Unit also arrested one Onwuekwe Miracle, aged 20 years of Elelenwa in Obiakpo local council of Rivers State; Adamu Mohammed aged 36 residing in Abuja Federal Capital Territory, and on Abubakar Sadic aged 33 from Yola in Adamawa State.

The three according to NSCDC were also arrested at Ihiala in Ihiala Local Government Area while conveying two long trucks with registration numbers ABUJA BWX 334 XC and LAGOS EKY 78 XB with 33,000 litres fuel and 40,000 litres AGOsuspected to be adulterated.

The Command said preliminary investigation revealed that the product had no Meter tickets, no haulage permit to convey Petroleum products and the Waybill presented was suspected to be fake.

Discreet investigation is ongoing, it said, to unravel the source of the suspected adulterated petroleum products after which the suspects would be arraigned in court of competent jurisdiction.

The State Commandant, Vincent Ogu, commended efforts of the Anti-Vandalism team as well as law-abiding citizens who contributed to making the breakthroughs possible.

He charged the operatives to remain resolute and resilient, even as the Command unwaveringly work towards maximally actualizing its core mandates as ordered by the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abubakar Ahmed Audi.

He called on Anambra residents to remain vigilant and promptly report the activities of Vandals to the nearest NSCDC formation#