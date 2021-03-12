



The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Edo, says no fewer than 38 suspects have been arrested for various crimes in the state, in the last 10 weeks.

The state’s Commandant of the corps, Mr George Edem, who was speaking on the achievement of the command during the period under review, said this at a news conference on Friday in Benin.

Edem explained that the suspects were arrested for various criminal offences, ranging from illegal mining, vandalisation of critical national assets, farmers/herders conflict to armed robbery, amongst others.

He also stated that the command, during the period under review, also resolved more than 50 cases between farmers and herders across the state.

The commandant further stated that the command trained 40 personnel as mediators and conflict resolution experts, to mediate and reconcile farmers and herders in the state.

According to him, the Agro Rangers unit of the corps had also put so much effort in ensuring that farmers return to their farms.

“The command has also deployed officers and men of the corps to designated schools in the state to curtail the spate of attacks and kidnapping of students.





”We are also working out modalities to sensitise students on their personal safety and security.

“We are saddened by the abduction of students in some part of the country by suspected bandits.

”The NSCDC will continue to play its role to ensure that there is peace in the state and the nation at large,” Edem said.

He noted that there was no better time to do it than now.

Eden stressed the need for civil society groups, traditional rulers, as well as religious leaders and security institutions to assist the corps with intelligence reports regarding movement of strangers within their domains.

He stated that intelligence sharing remained key in neutralising the activities of bandits and other criminal elements, within the state.

“The Crisis Management unit has carried out rescue operations and controlled volatile situations,” he said.

The commandant, however, enjoined citizens of the state to be law abiding, as the corps remained committed to discharging its duty with utmost integrity.