Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Wednesday said it arrested a suspect for peddling fake dollars in Gombe.

Mr Buhari Sa’ad, Public Relations Officer of the command, said, at a press briefing in Gombe state, the arrest was based on credible information from the members of the public.

Sa’ad said the suspect, Augustine Samuel, was arrested with 30 pieces of fake 100 dollar notes.

He said the incessant racketeering and issuance of fake dollars was of great concern, and that the command had re-strategised to stop the disturbing trend.

“Today, 46-year-old suspect who specialises in defrauding members of the public of their hard earned money by issuing them fake dollar notes in exchange for genuine naira bills has been arrested.

“The suspect was arrested based on credible information from the members of the public. The incessant racketeering and issuance of fake currency has been of great concern to the command.

“This criminal act is worrisome because of its consequences and untold hardship rendered on victims in the state. However, our strategy to end this crime is yielding expected results,” he said.

Sa’ad said investigation was on-going, and that the suspect would soon be charged to the court.

The NSCDC Gombe command PRO appealed to the public to continue to cooperate with security personnel, while warning criminals in the state to have a re-think