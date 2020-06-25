



The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a 27-year-old man, Ahmadu Yaro, for allegedly defiling a three-month-old baby in Adogi village, Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Bisi Olugboyega, who paraded the suspect on behalf of the Commandant, Mr Mahmud Fari, said, “We have tracked and apprehended the 27-year-old suspected rapist, Ahmadu Yaro.

“He is presently in custody for allegedly defiling a three-month-old baby in Adogi village, Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.”





He said the suspect would be prosecuted when the command completed its investigation.

Olugboyega stated that the suspect was arrested on June 22, 2020, around 3.28am in Adogi.

He added that Yaro had confessed to the crime.

The NSCDC deputy commandant said the suspect was apprehended two years ago by the community for a similar offence, adding that Yaro was left off the hook without the involvement of security agencies.

“The suspect is believed to be a one-man gang claiming partial mental disorder, which is not yet confirmed or established,” he added.