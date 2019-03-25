<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it apprehended two trucks loaded with 66,000 0f litres suspected to be illegal refined petroleum products from January till date.

Mr Makinde Ayinla, State Commander of the Corps, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin on Monday.

Ayinla said the trucks laden with 33,000 litres each of the illegal products diesel were intercepted by men of the Anti-Vandal Unit of the command.

He also disclosed that the Crisis Management Department of the command, within the period under review, monitored the movement and usage of explosives, indiscriminate waste disposal as well as dilapidated structures.

Ayinla said the department also assisted in the fire-fighting operations and rescued lives and property, during fire outbreaks within the state and prevented hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation.

The commander further disclosed that the Anti- Fraud Unit within the period under review also recovered N1.5 million from fraudsters and fraud related cases.

He also said that the Counter Terrorist Unit of the command arrested 30 suspects for alleged various crimes within the period.

The state commander explained that the crimes for which the suspects were arrested ranged from attempted kidnapping to alleged armed robbery, rape and causing civil unrest in some communities in the state.

Ayinla also said that six cars were recovered from hoodlums, adding that Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit of the command resolved 15 cases during the period.