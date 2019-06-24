<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A suspected notorious land grabber has been arrested with four guns and 38 rounds of live cartridges at Alagbado area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Acting on credible Intelligence, the Surveillance Patrol team from Alagbado Police Station arrested one Ojo Adesola, 45, around 7.00am on 21 June, 2019.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Monday said the suspect was flanked down by the surveillance team while conveying arms in a white bus, along Amikanle area, Alagbado.

“Four locally made rifles and thirty eight rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the bus. The suspect who hails from Ogun State belongs to a notorious gang of land grabbers and hired killers, terrorizing Ogun and Lagos States.

“They act as war lords, waiting to be hired by anyone who can pay for their services to take over lands by force. They engaged in series of killings and maiming of land owners. According to the suspect, they were hired by someone to dislodge land owners in Epe and that he was on his way to pick the other members of the gang for the operation, before he was arrested,” he said.

He said the police were on the trail of five other members of his gang who were at large, adding that investigation was ongoing.