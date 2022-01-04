Notorious bandit leader Bello Turji frees 70 kidnap victims

Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, has freed over 70 kidnapped victims in his custody in Zamfara State.

The development was confirmed amid military raids on bandits camps in Zamfara and Sokoto forests.

The Co-Chairman of the Zamfara State Committee on Finding Lasting Solutions to Banditry, Dr. Abdullahi Shinkafi, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Shinkafi noted that the released victims were about 70, adding that the notorious bandit kingpin released them “unconditionally”.

According to the police, arrangements are being made to evacuate all freed victims to the state capital, Gusau, for profiling and medical treatment before they are released to their families.