The owner of the NIGAS Rehabilitation and Skill Acquisition Centre, Dr Lawal Muduru, also known as Malam Niga, has alleged that none of the 19 northern state governors is serious about the fight against drug abuse in the region.

Muduru, who stated this in a chat with select journalists in Kaduna against the backdrop of a raid on his rehabilitation centre recently, said the governors cared less about the crisis rocking the North.

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, last Saturday led some policemen to raid the NIGAS centre at Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, where 147 inmates held at the centre were rescued.

The state Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, said 22 inmates were females while four were foreigners. Some were said to be mentally unstable.

Muduru, though arrested, was later released on bail.

Explaining the rationale behind chaining inmates, he said the idea was to not allow the inmates brought by parents to go violent, saying they had issues of drug abuse and mental illness.

He rebuffed reports that the centre was a torture chamber, claiming that notable people in the society also brought their children to the centre to be rehabilitated.

He said the state government could not have claimed ignorance of the centre because the state Ministry of Youths and Sport and other government agencies sent mentally unstable people to the centre for rehabilitation.

He said, “Still, last Saturday, the governor (el-Rufai) came in a convoy of security men to my centre interrogating me why I was chaining children and I explained to him that all I do is teach the inmates trade.

“I showed them everything. I explained that some inmates do run away from the centre and never return home to meet their relatives and if they run away from the centre, the parents confront me.

“I also explained that in most cases, the inmates usually run into trouble once they are not within the rehabilitation centre’s premises. Some may even lose their lives and the relatives take me to court if I can’t provide their children.”

According to Muduru, drug abuse and related crimes are prevalent in the North but the governors are not serious to tackle the vices.

He said, “We all know that drug abuse is prevalent in the North and in Kano and Jigawa states alone, people consume many bottles of codeine daily.

“What I observed is that in all the 19 Northern states in the country, none of the governors takes the issue of drug abuse seriously. The future of the youth is of less concern to them. And that has been the reason we have so many restive youths and crises in the North.”

Meanwhile, the National Youth Council of Nigeria on Friday called for urgent implementation of the report submitted by the Presidential Committee on the Eradication of Drug Abuse in Nigeria chaired by Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd).