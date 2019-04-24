<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A logistics officer of Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO) Plc, Mairiga Umar, who allegedly stole four trucks of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N17.7 million, was Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court I. Lagos.

Umar, 48, was arraigned by the police on a one-count charge of theft before Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere.

Prosecuting Sergeant Modupe Olaluwoye alleged that Umar committed the offence in September 2018, at NIPCO office, Apapa, Lagos.

The court heard that the defendant allegedly stole four trucks laden with 132,000 litres of PMS valued at N17.7 million from the company while he was in its employment.

The company’s management discovered the fraud during its end of year audit.

Umar was also accused of converting the proceeds from the illegal sale of the PMS to his personal use.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Oghere granted Umar N5 million bail with two sureties in the like sum among other conditions.

The case continues on June 19.