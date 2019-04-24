<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nineteen people were said to have died in an accident involving an 18-seater bus in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State yesterday.

They were said to have been burnt beyond recognition; while some others, including a baby, were injured.

It was learnt that the baby was thrown out of the vehicle by his mother during the crash.

An eyewitness said the bus, with the registration number KTG245YG, coming from Katagum in Bauchi was heading for Ningi.

The bus, said to be conveying passengers going for a wedding ceremony, reportedly had a rear tyre pull, somersaulted and went in flames.

The spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said he was yet to get the details.