



A nine-year-old boy, Abdul’aziz Bala, on Wednesday drowned in a well at the Sharada Quarters of Kano.

The spokesman of the state Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano in an interview with newsmen.

Mohammed said that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the deceased went to fetch water.





“We received a distress call from one Malam Saleh Abdurahman at about 11:40a.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:47a.m,” he said.

He said Bala’s corpse was removed out of the well and taken to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.