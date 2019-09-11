<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nine persons sustained varying degrees of injury in a motor accident along Ideani/Nnobi road in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

The accident which occurred involved a Petroleum Tanker MACK with Reg No. LEH 37 XA, a Mercedez Benz lorry with reg XM 370 ENU, an L300 bus with Reg No. XG 680 FGG and a J5 bus with Reg No NH 148 ARL.

The Nation gathered that the J5 bus plunged into river Nnobi along with its occupants as a result of the accident.

Similarly, one person lost his life while four sustained injuries in a ghastly accident at Boromeo roundabout, Onitsha.

The accident involved a commuter bus with Registration number JMT 94 XL and 911 truck with registration number XB 733 GDD.

Police MTD personnels attached to inland town Division were said to have rushed the casualties to St Charles Boromeo Hospital, Onitsha.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said no life lost in the first incident.

He, however, said the victims were responding to treatment, adding that the critically injured was admitted at the intensive care unit of the Fatima hospital.

He said, “Police patrol team led by DPO Nnobi Division visited the scene, rescued the victims and rushed them to moon and Fatima hospitals Nnobi with the assistance of locals.

“The driver of the Mercedes Benz lorry one James Eze ‘m’ aged 30years of No 6, Eze Lane Okpoko who was alleged to be the main cause of the accident was arrested.”

Mohammed revealed that the deceased in the second accident, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was certified dead by the medical doctor while four others are responding to treatment.

He said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had since visited both accident scenes, adding that investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident had commenced.