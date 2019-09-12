<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nine persons were on Wednesday rescued in an accident on the Ideani/Nnobi road in Idemili South Local Government of Anambra State.

The accident involved a Petroleum Tanker (LEH 37 XA), a lorry (XM 370 ENU), an L300 bus (XG 680 FGG) and a J5 bus (NH 148 ARL).

It was gathered that the J5 bus plunged into river Nnobi.

Police spokesperson Haruna Mohammed said nobody died.

He added that the victims were responding to treatment while one, critically injured, was in intensive care at Fatima hospital.

He said: “Police patrol team, led by the DPO Nnobi Division visited the scene, rescued the victims and rushed them to Moon and Fatima hospitals…

“The driver of the Mercedes Benz lorry, James Eze (30), of No. 6 Eze lane, Okpoko, alleged to have caused the accident, was arrested.”

Mohammed added that the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, visited the scene.