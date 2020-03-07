<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Imo State Director, National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Ikenna Unegbu, has been arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Owerri, the State capital, for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl in his office.

The incident was said to have happened on February 5, 2020 in Unegbu’s office at the NIMC.

The complainant, who is also the mother of the victim, Chinonye Obioma, told the court that her little child was defiled on February 5, 2020 by the Director.

She explained that the Director had taken the child from her in the guise of consoling her after she (Obioma) scolded her (the child) for pouring water around the office.

“My daughter went into the office twice with biscuits and groundnuts, only to come out from the Director’s office the third time, crying,” she told the court, according to the newspaper.

Obioma further said that on her way home, she noticed abnormal movement and posture of her baby after she urinated.

“When I asked her what happened, she mentioned that Uncle Police (the suspect) removed her pant, and put his stick (penis) inside her bumbum.





“I went home in tears, seeing reddish, swollen vagina, remains of sperms, tissue paper gummed on her private parts.

“I called Oga Ikenna (suspect) to enquire what he did with my daughter, and he harshly denied knowledge of the incident.”

The child’s mother, who runs a photography stand within the commission, explained further that the next day on February 6, she took her baby to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri and Police Hospital to carry tests on her daughter.

She said the doctors confirmed through medical reports that the little girl’s hymen was broken.

She told the court that the medical reports showed that the baby sustained serious injury after her abuser had penetrated her.

The Magistrate, Her Worship Odionyenma, ruled that the suspect be granted bail for re-arraignment on March 19, 2020.

The judge further said that the constitution gives protection to both the complainant and the accused.

According to the judge, evidence would be properly studied to ensure justice was served.