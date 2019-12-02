<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Ikare Akoko particularly those having shops at commercial nerve centre, behind the central mosque, popularly called ‘Lagos line’ woke up Monday morning to meet the dead body of a nightguard, identified as Jimoh Teloye aka ‘Yerepe’.

The man,75, it was learnt served as the night guard engaged by some shop owners around the place over the years.

The deceased hands were reportedly tied while they forced cloth into his mouth and tied him before he died.

After his death, it was learnt the burglars broke the shops with a big hammer and other weapons to have access to the shops.

Sympathisers who stormed the scene of the incident, described late Yerepe, an indigene of Ikare as a devout Muslim and easy-going man during his lifetime.

The Ikare Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Razak Rauf, confirmed the incident saying investigation was on to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

The corpse of the night guard had been deposited at the state Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko according to its Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Wale Oguntunase, saying the hospitalised ambulance was used to convey the corpse.