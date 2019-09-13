<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops have neutralised three Boko Haram terrorists during a clearance operation in Kirawa area of Borno State, the Army said on Thursday.

Its spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, said no soldier was killed, missing in action or injured during the encounter.

Col Musa said:”In continuation of the clearance operations to get rid of the remnants of terrorists in line with the newly introduced Super Camp Concept of Operation, troops of Special Response Area Pulka, Operation HALAKA Dodo, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, have conducted a successful raid operation at Kirawa community in Borno State where crouching terrorists reportedly hibernate.

“The troops came in contact with terrorists, which led to a serious engagement, forcing the criminals to flee in disarray as a result of superior fire power from the troops.

“Consequently, three terrorists lost their lives during the operation and unconfirmed number were wounded.

“A cordon and search mission was conducted in the area and the following items were recovered: six bicyles andsome quantities of food items.

“Investigation revealed that the eliminated terrorists are members of the terrorists’ logistic cell.

“No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action during the encounter.

“Troops will continue to deny the terrorists freedom of action. Morale and fighting spirit of the soldiers remain high.”