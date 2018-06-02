Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure in Ondo at the weekend invaded forests on Efon-Alaye-Itawure axis to flush out criminals operating in the area.

There had been incessant robbery and kidnapping incidents in Ekiti State particularly between Aramoko-Ekiti and Efon Alaaye.

The troop according to the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Ojo Adenegan, was led by the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade Brig. Gen. James Ataguba for clearance operation.

The military operation,according to the statement commenced early Friday morning where thick forest areas of Arifa community along Iwaraja road were combed .

While the operation lasted, it was learnt that a decomposed body of a man suspected to be a victim of kidnap was discovered with his GSM phone ringing repeatedly.

The Nigerian Police and the State Government were informed by the Brigade for quick evacuation of the decomposed body.

The statement also urged the public and travellers within the area not to panic on sighting movement of troops as the operation lasted.

This development,the Brigade said was to make those black spots crime free,urging the public to cooperate in achieving more success in cause of the clearance operation in the area through information sharing on the activities of the criminals using the brigade call centre hotlines on 09030002151 and 09030002161.

It would be recalled that suspected armed bandits struck around 5pm last Saturday near Efon-Alaaye and reportedly killed three passengers who were travelling in a commercial bus from Ado-Ekiti to Ibadan.

Similar criminal acts have been more pronounced in the area,where the culprits operate with impunity.