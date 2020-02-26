<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A corporal of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Lafiya Dole has opened fire on his colleagues, killing four personnel and injuring two others.

The corporal also shot himself during the shocking incident which happened in an Army Base in the Malam Fatori area of Borno State in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Army, the mass shooting happened at the Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, and the two injured personnel had been rushed to a military hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The injured soldiers were said to be in a stable condition.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, in a release, said the authorities had ordered an investigation into the case.





He said, “A corporal of the Army serving at the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in the early hours of Wednesday and opened fire, killing four of his colleagues before shooting himself.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri. Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

“Meanwhile, an investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”