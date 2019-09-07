<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday said it had impounded over 130 vessels, some of which were laden with stolen crude and petroleum products.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, disclosed this while playing host to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, at the naval headquarters in the Abuja.

The naval chief also stated the Navy was currently working at integrating its system with those of other maritime operators such as the Nigerian Ports Authority and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency to facilitate efficient operations.

Ibas assured his guests that the Navy would live up to its mandate and work towards ending all forms of criminality in the nation’s territorial waters.

He listed a number of challenges facing its operations, which he said were receiving attention, adding that the corporation’s intervention in addressing some of them was welcomed.

On his part, Kyari pledged to deepen collaboration with the Navy to tackle the menace of crude oil theft and attacks on oil and gas facilities.

He expressed gratitude to the Navy for its efforts at securing the nation’s oil and gas facilities in the creeks.

He said while the intervention of the Navy had brought some sanity to the system, there was a need to do more as crude oil theft was still a potent reality in the nation’s oil and gas industry.