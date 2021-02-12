



The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Jubilee, in Ikot Abasi local government area of Akwa Ibom state, said it has destroyed 15 militants camps within its area of jurisdiction in Akwa Ibom and some parts of Rivers state.

The Commander, NNS Jubilee, Commodore Abdulmajid Ibrahim, who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday at the base in Ikot Abasi local government area, Akwa Ibom state said the militant camps were discovered and destroyed during its anti-piracy and anti-sea robbery operations.

He stated that the destruction of the militants’ camps by the Nigerian Navy was made possible through the raid of some of the 1,800 creeks within its jurisdiction, adding that the joint patrol operations of the Navy and Nigeria Police have resulted in relative peace and security in the area as well as brought illegal bunkering and trade on the waterways to the barest minimum.

Ibrahim said the Navy also arrested 17 suspected sea pirates and sea robbery suspects and recovered 285,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and different kinds of ammunition from them.

He said, “Within six months as Commander of the base, we have destroyed 15 militant camps, arrested 17 suspects during our operations, recovered 285,000 litres of AGO and ammunition from them, and have handed over the suspects and items to the prosecuting agencies.





“We involve in joint patrol every day with the Police. This has led to relative security and peace in the area and also brought illegal bunkering to the barest minimum.

“Our strategy is continuous aggressive patrol. We try to dominate the water space and maritime environment. Within the last six months, there has been no attack on the NNS infrastructural base.

“We have maintained a good civil-military relationship with our host community, through our Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We carry out free medical consultations and give out drugs within our capacity in our medical rhapsody outreach programme,”

The Commander attributed the success of their operations to Intelligence information gathered from members of the public and called for more support in that regard.

He assured that the sources of such information would remain confidential and protected, adding that to effectively deal with piracy and sea robbery, members of the public must volunteer credible information to the Navy.

He said the perpetrators of illegal maritime activities live within the communities and are known to the people, as such the volunteer of intelligence report was very necessary.