<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory in Calabar, Commodore Julius Nwagu, has handed over an 8, 000 metric tonne petroleum vessel, MT AYSU with IMO number 9014511, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting petroleum products.

Also handed over to the anti-graft agency were five suspects, who were arrested with the vessel.

Nwagu, who addressed reporters on board the vessel along the Calabar Channel Monday said the vessel was to lift sludge from Warri refinery to a company in Port Harcourt, but it did not do so thereby contravening in the approval issued by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Naval headquarters.

Nwagu said the vessel also had approval to load low power fuel oil (LFPO) off-shore Bonny and was supposed to discharge to a tank farm in Calabar but on arrival it was discovered after test by the DPR that the product off specification and therefore unacceptable as LPFO.

The Commander said it was based on these that the Naval Headquarters directed that the Command should hand over the vessel to the EFCC.

He also disclosed that there was 1, 500 MT of products in the vessel when it was arrested.

Acting Zonal Head of EFCC, Uyo Zonal Office, Mr Alex Eba, said they would investigate and prosecute offenders appropriately.

Nwagu, who will be handing over Command of NNS Victory on Wednesday, also said in the past one year they have completed 32 projects under their area of responsibility.

Speaking at the commissioning of one of the projects, a sick bay at the NNS Victory Headquarters in Calabar, he said all these were achieved has solely from resources sent from the headquarters and also from internally generated revenue and there were no special funds for any of the projects.

Nwagu said a year ago, he had started off with two operational boats, but would leaving 12 operational boats and four undergoing repairs in the Command.

He said the successes were made possible through the cooperation of military and civilian staff if the command as well as a healthy synergy with sister security agencies.

The Commander also handed over 190 bags of contraband foreign rice worth over 3 million naira and three suspects to the Nigeria Customs Service at the NNS Victory jetty.

Flag Officer Commander (FOC) of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral David Adeniran, who commissioned the sick bay, lauded NNS Victory for the achievements, expressing delight that such were happening under his watch.

He said the Navy would always ensure that the welfare of its personnel are adequately taken care of so they will be able to discharge their duties effectively.