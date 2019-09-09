<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy (NN) have arrested two fishing trawlers for alleged illegal activities in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Nigerian flagged vessels BANALY V and OLOKUN V were allegedly caught with variety of fishes despite being licensed for inshore shrimping.

According to Director Naval Information Commodore Suleman Dahun, the vessels were arrested around ANTAN field, 21 nautical miles off the Nigerian coastline, a distance they had no business at.

He said the activities of the fishing vessels were detected by the NN Falcon Eye surveillance system, adding that NNS UNITY was thereafter deployed to intercept them.

Dahun said: “It was discovered that they were laden with excess catch of fishes in contravention of the Nigerian Fisheries Act as the vessels are licensed for shrimping only.

“This eventually led to the arrest of the two vessels. The vessels are currently at Bonny Anchorage for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

Consequent on the arrest, Dahun said all Commanders of NN Ships have been directed to pay attention to the activities of fishing trawlers within Nigerian waters in order to reduce illegal fishing activities.