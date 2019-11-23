<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Officers of the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory have arrested 13 suspects with 541 drums of illegally refined diesel valued at N65.7m.

The Commander of NNS Victory, Commodore Vincent Okeke, disclosed this to journalists in Calabar, Cross River State, while handing over the suspects and the seized product to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The suspects are Joshua Ebitimi, Paul Ibo, Okon Ikot-Edem Bassey, Gabriel Sylvanus, Destiny Paul, Effiong John and Phillip Joseph.

Others are Rowland Timothy, Victor Ekpo, Godgift Patani, Christian Edet Uboulo, Akpabio Joseph Jacob and Itoro Effiong.

Okeke said on November 14, 2019, that his team carried out air surveillance of the base’s Area of Operations with focus on Jebbs Creek in Calabar South, Ikang, Tom Shot Island and Ibaka environs using Nigerian Air Force Eurocopter 135 Helicopter.

He said subsequently NNS Victory patrol teams were deployed to identify areas of interest which led to the interception of a large wooden boat with 13 crew members including a large number of drums offshore Ibaka.

He said, “The boat, crew and impounded product were escorted to the base and after offloading the boat, 541 drums of illegally refined AGO (diesel) were recovered. Findings revealed that the product was loaded offshore Bonny Island and heading to Limbe in Cameroon.”

“The total market value of the latest seizure is N65, 706, 000. Obviously, the repeated arrests have failed to deter smugglers.”

Commodore Okeke further stated that the NNS Victory remained resolute in enforcing the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff to rid Nigeria’s maritime domain of all vices.