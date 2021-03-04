



A 45-year-old Nigerian has been sentenced to death for trafficking nearly four kilograms of methamphetamine from Cambodia to Vietnam

Ekwegbalu James Nzube was sentenced in a court in the southern Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam.

Nzube said he got acquainted with another Nigerian, Jone, in China in 2014 and the latter had hired him to transport drugs from Cambodia to Vietnam.





Nzube said he went to Ho Chi Minh City in March before going to Cambodia to get the drugs for which he was paid $2,000.

But he was caught while illegally crossing the border into Vietnam in July 2020 by border guards in Tay Ninh Province.

The border guards found four plastic bags with nearly four kg of meth on him.

Vietnam has one of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600g of heroin or 2.5kg methamphetamine face the death penalty.