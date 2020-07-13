



The Federal Government on Monday distributed relief materials to inmates of Zangon Jema Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Goronyo Local Government area, Sokoto State.

The materials which include; Rice, Beans, Maize, Millet, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning and tomato paste were provided through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

Inaugurating the distribution, the Federal Commissioner in the Commission, Sen. Bashir Garba, said that the items were meant to support no fewer than 350 IDPs in the camp.

“The gesture is part of our mandate to offer palliatives and cushion the effect of displacement among the effected victims.

“It is also a continuation of the FG’s quest to support IDPs with food items, as was started in Zamfara, Katsina and some parts of Sokoto state affected by banditry,” he said.





Garba, represented by the Commission’s Deputy Director North West Zonal office, Malam Musa Kangiwa, thanked the state government for hosting them.

He charged the IDPs to take what happened to them in good faith, be courageous and judiciously utilise the items given to them.

In his address, Alhaji Zubairu Albadau, Special Adviser, Sokoto State Emergency and Disaster Management Agency, commended the federal government for the gesture.

Albadau promised to ensure that every item given through the agency was shared among those it was meant for.

Also, the local government Chairman, Alhaji Zakari Shinaka, represented by his Vice, Malam Ahmad Kojiyo, appreciated the gesture, saying it would ease the pains of the IDPs.