The Chief Executive officer of Afrinvest Ltd, Lagos, Ike Chioke, has advised Federal Government to adopt more proactive security measures in curbing kidnapping of students in various schools in the country.

He said government should inculcate the virtues of tolerance, harmony and peaceful coexistence among students of unity schools to promote unity.

Chioke disclosed this on Saturday while Mentoring young students on building a value based culture for nation building, organized by the National Alumni Association, where they promised to build an ITC centre equipped with computers, install solar panels and train staff to effectively engage the students.

Chioke said “39 years after graduation, I drive into Federal Government College Jos, and I see a Police post; we have had so many incident of bandits coming to kidnap students in different schools in the country.

“You can imagine how costly it will be for Federal Government to maintain a Police post in every school in the country and these are the challenges that have come up with heightened insecurity.

“I advise that as the country has grown and become more diverse, the leadership has not kept in touch with the complexity of the country, and that complexity requires that people who are closer to the ground should be in charge of their welfare.





“Some people look at it as restructuring or true federalism but the impact of it is that, there was a time that Nigeria was three region, then it went to 12 states, 19 states, 21 and now 36 states. I am not advocating for creation of more states but something should be do so that people who are closer to ground to be in charge of their welfare, security, education and health, that will give them capacity to protect themselves.”

He noted that the school curriculum in those days provided them with opportunity to travel for excursion to different parts of the country which insecurity is gradually putting a halt to the exercise.

Chioke encouraged the students to conceive big dreams and pursue it vigorously to liberate Nigeria from the current predicament.

National President FGC Jos Alumni Association, Micheal Magaji, expressed concerned over issues of insecurity in the country and said students no longer travel freely a across different geopolitical zones in the country.

He called on Federal Government to do everything urgently to halt kidnapping of students in the country and strengthen unity schools to promote peace and unity.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and old Student of FGC Jos, Dr. Garba Usaman Tetengi applauded Gen. Yakubu Gowon rtd for initiating unity schools in the country for the purpose of unity.