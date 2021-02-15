



On Monday, an Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama sentenced a cobbler, Emmanuel Ike, to 18 months’ imprisonment for stealing a cell phone worth N350,000.

The panel of judges, presided by Ghazali Adam, and Hyacenth Dolnanan, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal force, and theft.

However, the panel gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 fine for each of the three counts.

The justices also ordered the convict to pay N365,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant, Farida Sule.





Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported by the complainant at the Jos ‘A’ Division Police Station, on November 25, 2020.

Mr. Dabit told the court that the convict and two others, at large, attacked the complainant on Rukuba road.

The police prosecutor further told the court the convict stole her X5 mobile phone worth N350,000 and N15,000 cash.

The offence contravened sections 59 and 239(d) and 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code law.