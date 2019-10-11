<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike have rescued six students of the Government Day Secondary School, Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State abducted on their way to school on Thursday morning.

The Deputy Director Public Relations of 1 Division Nigeria Army Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kaduna.

Idimah also revealed that three motor boys were rescued while four suspected bandits were neutralised by the troops.

Idimah said, “The Troops who were on routine patrol in the general area received information from a reliable source that some bandits terrorising the Abuja-Kaduna highway have waylaid some students on their way to school and abducted them.

“Troops immediately swung into action and gave the bandits a hot chase.

“On sighting the troops, the bandits engaged them in a firefight but had to surrender to the superior firepower of the troops.

“Following the firefight, one of the bandits was neutralised while the rest scampered to different directions of the forest with gunshot wounds.”

He explained that all the students abducted by the bandits were rescued safely and reunited with their families.

Idimah added that one AK47 rifle with seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a pump action gun with ten cartridges were recovered by the troops.

According to him, the troops are currently combing the entire forest in search of the bandits.